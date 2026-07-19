Galmudug presidential hopeful Liibaan Hassan welcomed in Dhusamareeb

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Galmudug presidential hopeful Liibaan Ahmed Hassan welcomed at the Ugaas Nuur Airport by thousands of his supporters.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets of Dhusamareeb on Saturday to welcome Galmudug presidential hopeful Liibaan Ahmed Hassan in a show of political strength ahead of the state's highly anticipated elections.

The reception began at Ugaas Nuur Airport, where large crowds gathered before escorting Liibaan in a jubilant procession through the regional capital. Supporters waved party flags and chanted campaign slogans as he arrived alongside senior officials of the Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP), members of Somalia's Federal Parliament, regional leaders and political allies.

Addressing the crowd, Liibaan thanked residents of Galmudug, particularly the people of Dhusamareeb, for what he described as an overwhelming reception, saying it reflected growing public confidence in his vision for the state.

He pledged to prioritise peace, reconciliation, security and inclusive economic development if elected, promising to strengthen local governance, promote unity among communities and accelerate infrastructure development across Galmudug.

"Galmudug deserves leadership that unites its people, listens to their concerns and remains genuinely committed to delivering lasting development and a brighter future," Liibaan said.

The presidential hopeful also expressed gratitude to the Justice and Solidarity Party leadership, legislators, regional officials and supporters who attended the event, describing their presence as evidence of increasing momentum behind his campaign.

The Galmudug election comes as Somalia advances political reforms aimed at transitioning from a clan-based electoral system to a competitive multiparty democracy based on one-person, one-vote elections.

Galmudug is expected to be among the next regional states to implement the new electoral framework, with political parties preparing to contest for representation before the election of the state's leadership. Liibaan is vying for the presidency on the Justice and Solidarity Party ticket.

Political analysts say the large turnout in Dhusamareeb has strengthened Liibaan's campaign, positioning him among the leading contenders in what is expected to be one of Somalia's most closely watched regional elections and a key test of the country's democratic transition.