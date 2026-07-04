Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

South Africa slams ex-president Zuma for meeting graft-accused Gupta

By AFP | Jul. 4, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

South African minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. [Facebook, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni]

 The South African government harshly criticised ex-president Jacob Zuma Friday for meeting in India with one of the Gupta brothers accused of siphoning off millions of dollars worth of state assets.

In a video shared on social media after last month's meeting, 84-year-old Zuma also suggested he would stand for re-election after being forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations.

It is "very disturbing that a former state president openly and unapologetically shows the middle finger to South Africans who have lost a lot of money through the Gupta brothers' shenanigans," cabinet minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.

Zuma "continues to show a middle finger and claim that he wants to run this country again", she said at a media briefing.

The government has launched an inquiry into the visit, with Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola accusing Zuma of running a "parallel foreign policy".

The three Indian-born Gupta brothers built a sprawling business empire in South Africa but fled after a judicial commission started investigating in 2018 allegations that they were involved in massive fraud known as "state capture" under Zuma's watch.

In a photograph shared online, Zuma is with one of the brothers, Ajay, at a temple in the pilgrim city of Haridwar on the River Ganges. In a video from the meeting, he calls him a "brother and friend".

A 2016 graft report by South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog claims the Gupta brothers paid bribes to influence ministerial appointments and plunder state organs.

Ajay Gupta was declared a fugitive from justice in 2018 but South African authorities dropped the charges against him the next year.

The two younger Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, fled to the United Arab Emirates where a court in 2023 turned down a South African request to extradite them.

"I decided to take a decision to retake the country forward," Zuma says in the video, adding: "I am contesting."

Ntshavheni said it was a "disgrace" that the South African high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, had accompanied Zuma to the meeting with Ajay Gupta.

Zuma, president between 2009 and 2018, now heads the opposition Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.

South Africa holds local government elections in November this year with the next presidential election due in 2029.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

The Gupta Brothers Jacob Zuma South Africa State Capture
.

Latest Stories

How North Eastern Kenya could hold the key to State House
How North Eastern Kenya could hold the key to State House
Opinion
By Caleb Atemi
18 mins ago
Court-ordered Cabinet reshuffle revives scrutiny of Ruto's recycled ministers
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
18 mins ago
We were crying inside the house, Xenophobia returnees narrate ordeal
National
By James Wanzala and Okumu Modachi
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power
By Harold Odhiambo 18 mins ago
How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power
Court-ordered Cabinet reshuffle revives scrutiny of Ruto's recycled ministers
By Juliet Omelo 18 mins ago
Court-ordered Cabinet reshuffle revives scrutiny of Ruto's recycled ministers
All eyes on Ol Kalou as Ruto, Gachagua fight for Mt Kenya supremacy
By Josphat Thiong’o 18 mins ago
All eyes on Ol Kalou as Ruto, Gachagua fight for Mt Kenya supremacy
How police protected goons attacking Linda Mwananchi convoy
By Stanley Ongwae 18 mins ago
How police protected goons attacking Linda Mwananchi convoy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved