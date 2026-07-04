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Repatriation of Kenyans in South Africa to end on July 9

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 4, 2026
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Nigerians after alighting from a chartered aircraft that repatriated them from South Africa, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, on June 11, 2026. [AFP]

The government’s repatriation exercise for Kenyans in South Africa due to xenophobia will end on July 9.

In a statement the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said that Kenyan citizens  willing to be evacuated to register with the Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria.

This comes after about 200 Kenyans were brought back home.

“In light of this, Kenyans in South Africa are advised that the evacuation exercise will conclude on Thursday, July 9, with the final repatriation flight scheduled to depart from Johannesburg on this day,” read part of the statement dated July 3.

They further called on Kenyans in South Africa after registration, to present themselves at the Mission for vetting not later than Tuesday, July 7.

“Please note that only those who have been registered, vetted, and processed will be eligible for evacuation on the final flight,” the ministry cautioned.

Further stating that the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

By Thursday, Kenya had repatriated 151 citizens from South Africa amid the tension in SA, with the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi saying that a total of 240 Kenyan nationals requiring assistance had registered with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

He further noted that the Kenyan High Commission in South Africa was providing temporary safe areas, including hotel accommodation, food, and other essential relief supplies, alongside specialised support for vulnerable individuals.

"The escalation of hostile acts can be unfortunate. Kenya expresses confidence in the continued protection of its nationals, alongside all other persons under South Africa's jurisdiction.’’

This even as Kenyans who have been evacuated from South Africa recount harrowing experiences of targeted violence, looting and the loss of their livelihoods.

Many of the returnees arrived traumatised and are now facing the challenge of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

“For me, they stole my shop, took my phone, and broke my teeth, but I’m grateful for life,” Ali Sampul, a businessperson, lamented.

He said all the years of hard work had been wasted after he was attacked and his property was burnt and taken from him.

“When we were there, they did not want to access all our document we used to get frustrated because when you go to the bank, they tell you to go to Home Affairs. When you get there, you are told the computers are down, and you are forced to live without those documents,” another Kenyan noted.

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