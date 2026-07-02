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US to end UN logistical support for AU mission in Somalia

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 2, 2026
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Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attends the inauguration ceremony of the Northeastern State administration in Las Anod, Somalia on January 17, 2026. [AFP]

The United States has announced it will withdraw support for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) after 2026, in a decision that could significantly affect the future of peace support operations in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

The move comes at a politically sensitive time for Somalia, as the country grapples with uncertainty over its electoral process and the end of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's current term, amid ongoing debate over proposed constitutional and electoral reforms.

In a diplomatic note to the African Union Commission dated July 1, the U.S. Mission to the African Union said Washington would not oppose the renewal of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

However, it said it would oppose any United Nations Security Council resolution extending the mission if it included continued UN logistical or operational support through UNSOS.

UNSOS provides critical services to AUSSOM, including air transport, engineering, medical support, equipment and other logistical assistance to African Union forces operating in Somalia.

Its withdrawal would require the African Union and troop-contributing countries to secure alternative funding and support arrangements if the mission continues beyond 2026.

Explaining its decision, Washington said Somalia had made insufficient progress despite nearly two decades of international assistance.

"Despite more than a decade of international support, Somalia has been unable to sustain progress against al-Shabaab, take ownership of its security functions, or undertake serious security sector reform," the statement said.

The United States said it has contributed nearly US$2 billion to UNSOS and its predecessor mission since 2007, US$1.6 billion in bilateral support to troop-contributing countries, in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars for Somali security forces and billions more in humanitarian and development assistance.

The statement also cited political divisions as a major obstacle, saying "internal rivalries and political infighting continue to undermine the fight against al-Shabaab and ISIS." It urged Somalia's federal government, federal member states and clan leaders to unite against terrorism and strengthen governance.

For Kenya, one of AUSSOM's principal troop-contributing countries, the announcement raises questions over the future financing and operational sustainability of the mission as regional partners prepare for discussions on its mandate renewal at the UN Security Council later this year.

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