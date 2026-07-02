Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

South Africa bus crash kills 16, dozens injured

By AFP | Jul. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

At least 16 people killed, dozens injured after a bus they were traveling in overturned in Eastern Cape province, South Africa. [File, Standard]

A passenger bus carrying 78 people overturned in southwest South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 16 people, including children, police and transport officials said.

South Africa has one of the continent's most developed road networks, but continues to struggle with a high rate of road deaths, largely blamed on speeding, reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles and the failure to use seat belts.

The bus was travelling from the tourist city of Cape Town to Idutywa in Eastern Cape province when it crashed in the early hours, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), a government road safety partnership, said.

"It is alleged that the bus swerved to avoid colliding with a delivery vehicle when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned," RTMC said in a statement.

Police said most of the victims were declared dead at the scene and included seven men, five women and three children.

RTMC said 43 passengers refused medical treatment, but did not provide a reason.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation.

In 2025, 11,485 people were killed in road crashes in South Africa, down more than five percent from a year earlier, according to RTMC data.

Most of the fatalities were pedestrians.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

South Africa Accident Road Accidents South Africa
.

Latest Stories

Portugal advance in World Cup thanks to last-gasp Ramos winner
Portugal advance in World Cup thanks to last-gasp Ramos winner
Football
By AFP
24 mins ago
Spain ease past Austria with 3-0 World Cup win
Football
By AFP
28 mins ago
Kin grief as hospitals defy court ban on detaining bodies over bills
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Fikirini records statement over fatal shooting youth mobiliser
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 4 hrs ago
PS Fikirini records statement over fatal shooting youth mobiliser
Axe set to fall again at troubled Moi University to keep it afloat
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Axe set to fall again at troubled Moi University to keep it afloat
'I was shot, my teeth clobbered out': Repatriated Kenyans arrive at JKIA
By Gardy Chacha and Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
'I was shot, my teeth clobbered out': Repatriated Kenyans arrive at JKIA
Payroll heist: The ghosts in government's payroll
By Brian Ngugi and Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Payroll heist: The ghosts in government's payroll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved