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South Africa president warns against 'scapegoating' migrants

By AFP | Jun. 17, 2026
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South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament in Cape Town on May 14, 2026. [AFP]

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged South Africans not to blame migrants for the country's problems, after a recent wave of anti-immigrant unrest and violence.

One of Africa's largest economies, South Africa has long attracted migrant workers from across the continent, both legally and illegally.

But in recent weeks, mobs of South Africans carrying sticks, whips and shields have marched through parts of the country ordering foreigners with no residency papers to leave by June 30.

"There are some who blame the problems of the current government, of unemployment and crime and poor service delivery, on foreign nationals," Ramaphosa said in a speech marking Youth Day, commemorating the 1976 Soweto uprising that helped bring down apartheid.

"Even as we recognise the challenge of illegal immigration... which we are taking decisive action to address, our problems are... our own problems, and which we have a responsibility to fix ourselves," he said.

Youth unemployment stands at 42 percent, compared with 32 percent for the overall workforce, the president said.

He outlined government efforts to create jobs and urged the private sector to offer first-time opportunities to young people without work experience.

"Addressing these challenges does require practical solutions, not the scapegoating of vulnerable people," the president added.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ramaphosa issued a warning to those "making a lot of noise" about the marches calling for undocumented migrants to return home.

"There does seem to be an intention to destabilise the country, and the clear message is that we are not going to allow that," he said.

Growing security fears after businesses were looted and foreigners targeted have prompted citizens of Nigeria, Malawi, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to accept voluntary repatriation organised by their governments.

There are more than three million foreigners living in South Africa, or 5.1 percent of the population, according to the national statistics agency.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa Xenophoibia in South Africa
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