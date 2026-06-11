Ruto calls for reformed global governance

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President William Ruto with his host Finland President Alexander Stubb-Right met executives of Nokia⁠, a global technology on June 11, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has called for urgent reforms in global governance systems, warning that the world is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technological advancement, shifting centres of power and emerging geopolitical realignments.

Speaking during the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, hosted by President Alexander Stubb, Ruto argued that the current international system must evolve to reflect fairness, inclusivity and shared responsibility, cautioning that fragmented responses to global challenges would only worsen instability.

“As power becomes more dispersed, technology advances at unprecedented speed and the world grows increasingly multipolar, the need for stronger multilateralism, more representative global governance and a reformed international financial architecture has never been greater,” Ruto said.

The President stressed that Kenya, and Africa at large, was not a passive observer in global affairs but an active participant shaping emerging systems of cooperation and development.

“Africa is not a spectator to these changes. Africa is helping to shape them. The future will not be written for Africa; it will be written with Africa,” he said.

He joined global leaders, policymakers and experts in discussions focused on the profound changes reshaping global politics, economics and technology.

Ruto used the platform to advance Kenya’s foreign policy agenda of stronger global cooperation, expanded trade relations and a rebalanced international order that reflects current global realities.

He urged Finnish and European investors to reconsider long-held perceptions of Africa, particularly Kenya, saying the country presents vast opportunities driven by innovation, political stability and a youthful population.

“We urge Finnish, and by extension European, companies to view Kenya not through outdated narratives of risk, but through the reality of our immense potential and the vast opportunities our nation offers,” he said.

The President highlighted Kenya’s digital transformation journey, pointing to mobile money platform M-Pesa as a globally recognised example of African innovation and financial inclusion.

President William Ruto with his host Finland President Alexander Stubb on June 11, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

He noted that Kenya’s young entrepreneurs continue to build solutions in fintech, agriculture, health and digital services, positioning the country as a rising hub for technology-driven development.

Ruto also co-led the Finland–Kenya Business Forum in Helsinki alongside President Stubb, where he presented Kenya as a strategic gateway to Africa for trade, investment and innovation partnerships.

“For Finnish companies seeking a gateway to Africa, Kenya offers a dynamic market, an innovative private sector, strong regional connectivity, a stable financial ecosystem and a government committed to digital transformation,” he said.

He emphasised that Kenya’s development agenda is anchored on expanding the digital economy, digital commerce and financial technology to drive inclusion and unlock new opportunities for citizens and investors.

During the visit, Ruto and President Stubb held talks with executives of Nokia, a global telecommunications company whose investments in Kenya have supported the country’s growing digital infrastructure.

Ruto said the country was keen to deepen collaboration with global technology firms as Kenya continues to expand its fibre optic network, ICT hubs and innovation ecosystems.

He added that partnerships with Finnish companies would help combine European technological expertise with Kenya’s entrepreneurial energy to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen Africa’s innovation landscape.