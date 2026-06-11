Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto calls for reformed global governance

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto with his host Finland President Alexander Stubb-Right met executives of Nokia⁠, a global technology on June 11, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has called for urgent reforms in global governance systems, warning that the world is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technological advancement, shifting centres of power and emerging geopolitical realignments.

Speaking during the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, hosted by President Alexander Stubb, Ruto argued that the current international system must evolve to reflect fairness, inclusivity and shared responsibility, cautioning that fragmented responses to global challenges would only worsen instability.

“As power becomes more dispersed, technology advances at unprecedented speed and the world grows increasingly multipolar, the need for stronger multilateralism, more representative global governance and a reformed international financial architecture has never been greater,” Ruto said.

The President stressed that Kenya, and Africa at large, was not a passive observer in global affairs but an active participant shaping emerging systems of cooperation and development.

“Africa is not a spectator to these changes. Africa is helping to shape them. The future will not be written for Africa; it will be written with Africa,” he said.

He joined global leaders, policymakers and experts in discussions focused on the profound changes reshaping global politics, economics and technology.

Ruto used the platform to advance Kenya’s foreign policy agenda of stronger global cooperation, expanded trade relations and a rebalanced international order that reflects current global realities.

He urged Finnish and European investors to reconsider long-held perceptions of Africa, particularly Kenya, saying the country presents vast opportunities driven by innovation, political stability and a youthful population.

“We urge Finnish, and by extension European, companies to view Kenya not through outdated narratives of risk, but through the reality of our immense potential and the vast opportunities our nation offers,” he said.

The President highlighted Kenya’s digital transformation journey, pointing to mobile money platform M-Pesa as a globally recognised example of African innovation and financial inclusion.

President William Ruto with his host Finland President Alexander Stubb on June 11, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

He noted that Kenya’s young entrepreneurs continue to build solutions in fintech, agriculture, health and digital services, positioning the country as a rising hub for technology-driven development.

Ruto also co-led the Finland–Kenya Business Forum in Helsinki alongside President Stubb, where he presented Kenya as a strategic gateway to Africa for trade, investment and innovation partnerships.

“For Finnish companies seeking a gateway to Africa, Kenya offers a dynamic market, an innovative private sector, strong regional connectivity, a stable financial ecosystem and a government committed to digital transformation,” he said.

He emphasised that Kenya’s development agenda is anchored on expanding the digital economy, digital commerce and financial technology to drive inclusion and unlock new opportunities for citizens and investors.

During the visit, Ruto and President Stubb held talks with executives of Nokia, a global telecommunications company whose investments in Kenya have supported the country’s growing digital infrastructure.

Ruto said the country was keen to deepen collaboration with global technology firms as Kenya continues to expand its fibre optic network, ICT hubs and innovation ecosystems.

He added that partnerships with Finnish companies would help combine European technological expertise with Kenya’s entrepreneurial energy to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen Africa’s innovation landscape.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto Kenya-Finland Ties President Alexander Stubb Local Investors
.

Latest Stories

Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Football
By AFP
15 mins ago
KCB disburses Sh49b green loans, screens Sh588b for regional financing
Business
By Esther Dianah
39 mins ago
Pochettino rallies USA fans ahead of Paraguay encounter
Football
By AFP
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
By Standard Team 39 mins ago
Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
By Lewis Nyaundi 39 mins ago
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
By Rosa Agutu 39 mins ago
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
By Macharia Kamau 39 mins ago
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved