Kenya, Norway chart new shipping routes in blue economy push

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President William Ruto meets Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, Andreas Enger in Oslo, Norway June 9, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

Kenya and Norway are exploring new shipping routes linking the ports of Mombasa and Lamu to key Norwegian ports, President William Ruto said during talks with the Norwegian Shipowners' Association in Oslo.

The discussions on Tuesday, June 9, centred on expanding cooperation in maritime trade, green shipping, fisheries and employment for Kenyan seafarers, as Kenya seeks to position itself as East Africa's premier maritime hub.

"We are advancing Kenya's maritime and blue economy agenda through cooperation with Norway, exploring opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange, skills development, technology transfer and job creation across the maritime economy," said Ruto. President William Ruto with Kenyan delegations meet Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, Andreas Enger in Oslo, Norway June 9, 2026. [PCS, Standard].

The proposed routes are intended to improve trade links, strengthen supply chain resilience and expand Kenya's shipbuilding capacity.

"We are also exploring new shipping routes to boost trade, strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance connectivity between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and Norwegian ports, and expand our shipbuilding capacity," said Ruto.

A notable outcome of the Oslo talks was a commitment by Norwegian shipping firm Wilhelmsen Ship Management and others to employ 1,000 Kenyan seafarers by 2030, with 120 positions expected to be filled before the end of this year.

The two countries also discussed green trade corridors, ocean sustainability and the decarbonisation of shipping.

"We further discussed opportunities in the blue economy and fisheries sector, as well as cooperation on green shipping, ocean sustainability and decarbonisation, including the development of green trade corridors between Kenya and Norway to support trade, skills development and the energy transition," said Ruto.

The Port of Mombasa is East Africa's busiest seaport, serving several landlocked countries in the region, while the Port of Lamu anchors the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, a regional infrastructure project designed to open new trade routes across the Horn of Africa.

Norway is one of the world's leading maritime nations, with deep expertise in shipping, marine technology and sustainable ocean management — experience Kenya hopes to leverage through technology transfers and investment partnerships.