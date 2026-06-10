Kenya and Finland deepen ties in education, technology and climate action

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President William Ruto and his Finland counterpart Alexander Stubb at Helsinki after signing cooperation agreement on June 10, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships after overseeing the signing of three major cooperation agreements with Finland during a high-level State Visit to Helsinki.

The agreements covering education, technology, and climate action were signed at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, with President Ruto witnessing the ceremony alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, President Ruto said the deals mark a new phase in bilateral relations between Kenya and Finland, focusing on practical collaboration in development priorities.

“These agreements reflect the growing depth and practical orientation of relations between Kenya and Finland,” President Ruto said.

The education memorandum of understanding is expected to expand cooperation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), teacher development, competency-based learning, and broader educational innovation.

The initiative is aimed at equipping young people with skills aligned to evolving labour market demands while improving the quality of instruction in Kenyan institutions.

On technology, the agreement will deepen collaboration in digitisation of public services, innovation ecosystems, and digital transformation.

Both countries are expected to share expertise in building efficient digital systems that improve governance, service delivery, and economic competitiveness.

A third agreement focuses on climate change resilience, environmental sustainability, and green growth.

The partnership is expected to support Kenya’s climate adaptation agenda, particularly in addressing the impacts of drought, land degradation, and shifting weather patterns that continue to affect livelihoods.

President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto received at the Presidential Palace by Finland President Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb on June 10, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

Earlier in the day, President Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto were received at the Presidential Palace by President Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb at the start of a two-day State Visit.

The Finnish leader, who visited Kenya in May 2025, welcomed the deepening relations between the two countries.

“I see great potential in partnering with Kenya, the gateway to East Africa. I look forward to further strengthening the partnership between Finland and Kenya,” President Stubb said.

Kenya’s delegation included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, and Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, who signed the agreements on behalf of the government.

President Ruto also thanked Finland for supporting the fast-tracking of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement, saying it would unlock broader trade and investment opportunities.

On global governance, the two leaders reiterated their call for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council to ensure fair representation for Africa. President Ruto emphasised the need for inclusivity in global decision-making.

“I thank Finland for the principled support of UN Security Council reform… including fair representation for Africa in both permanent and non-permanent categories,” he said.

President Stubb echoed the sentiment, praising Kenya’s leadership in advocating for a fairer multilateral system. “Kenya is a strong voice for Africa in the effort to reform and strengthen multilateral systems,” he said. President William Ruto lay wreaths at the Cross of the Heroes and at the tomb of Marshal Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerhei on June 10, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

Speaking later at a UN High-Level Dialogue titled “The Promise of Peace,” both leaders stressed the need for renewed global cooperation. President Stubb called for a revival of multilateralism, urging that the next UN Secretary-General help usher in “a new San Francisco moment.”

On security, President Ruto reassured the international community that Kenya remains vigilant against the Ebola threat from the Democratic Republic of Congo, noting that over 100,000 travellers have been screened without any confirmed cases.

President Ruto was hosted for a luncheon by Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov and Anita Westerholm at City Hall. He also paid tribute at the Hietaniemi Cemetery, laying a wreath at the Cross of Heroes and at the tomb of Marshal Carl Gustaf Mannerheim, honouring Finland’s national history.