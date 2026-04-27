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Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?

By Boniface Mithika | Apr. 27, 2026
Tanzania secures Miss World hosting rights in a strategic tourism and global branding move. [File Courtesy]

In the high-stakes world of global pageantry, the Miss World crown is not the only prize nations compete for.

Behind the gowns, cameras and final walk lies a quieter, but far more strategic contest, the race to host the event itself. It is a competition shaped by diplomacy, financing, planning and influence.

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