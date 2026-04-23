President Suluhu reacts to report on post election violence

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President Samia Suluhu receiving report of the inquiry into the violence after the October 2025 general elections. [Suluhu, X]

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu has defended the government’s handling of the October 2025 violence while pledging accountability and a national reconciliation process, following the release of an official investigative report into the unrest.

Speaking after receiving the findings of a commission led by former Chief Justice Mohamed Othman Chande, President Hassan described the events as a “major challenge in Tanzania’s history” that had “shaken the nation,” while urging citizens to unite and move forward.

“We would be deceiving ourselves if we do not say the truth, what happened… shook our nation,” she said, acknowledging the scale of the crisis that unfolded around the October 2025 elections.

The president said the commission concluded that the violence had been “planned, coordinated, financed, and executed” to create a governance vacuum.

According to her, those involved targeted infrastructure and key facilities in an attempt to render the country ungovernable.

At the same time, she signaled that accountability would not be limited to non-state actors.

“It doesn’t mean that for those we are going to realise have gone against their duties, we will not hold them accountable; they will still be held accountable,” she said, in remarks that appeared to leave open the possibility of action against state officials.

President Hassan also cautioned against what she described as misinformation and exaggerated casualty figures circulating after the unrest, saying the commission’s report provided a more accurate account of deaths, injuries and damage.

While defending Tanzania’s sovereignty in managing its internal affairs, she aimed for sections of the international community and foreign media coverage. She said some reporting had distorted events and failed to show empathy, arguing that those most affected are Tanzanians who lost relatives and livelihoods.

In a broader reflection, she reiterated her long-standing “4R” agenda: reconciliation, resilience, reforms, and rebuilding, positioning it as central to addressing underlying political tensions, including concerns about political freedoms, electoral processes, and governance raised in the report.

As part of the government’s response, President Hassan announced several measures, including the formation of a national reconciliation and consensus commission, a separate criminal investigation body to pursue those responsible, and financial support for victims, including covering medical costs and assisting affected businesses.

She also confirmed that further investigations would examine deaths, disappearances, and allegations of abuse linked to the unrest.

“We have received the recommendations… and we will not waste time,” she said, promising swift action on the report’s findings.

The president struck a conciliatory tone toward victims and their families, offering condolences and calling for national healing, while urging Tanzanians to resist division and external influence.

“It is easy to lose peace, but not easy to restore it,” she said. “If we destroy our country, we have nowhere else to go.”

Human rights organisations have previously raised concerns about the conduct of security forces during the post-election period, including allegations of excessive use of force and restrictions on political freedoms.

The commission’s findings and the government’s next steps are likely to be closely scrutinised both domestically and internationally.

Despite the tensions, Suluhu framed the moment as an opportunity for reform and reflection, urging citizens to “stand strong in unity” and ensure that such violence does not recur.