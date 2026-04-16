What to expect at the Africa-France summit in May

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French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet (left) and Foreign Affairs PS Korir Singo'ei (right) during a briefing on Thursday, April 16, 2026. [Sourced]

Much is at stake for both Kenya and France ahead of the Africa-France Summit, which will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Dubbed the 'Africa Forward Summit: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,' the two-day event will take place on May 11-12 under the patronage of President William Ruto.

In the in-tray are discussions on energy transition, access to electricity, digital technology, artificial intelligence, youth inclusion, infrastructure, and others.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, April 16, French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said the summit aims to strengthen ties between France, Kenya, and other African countries while expanding areas of cooperation.

“It will be an opportunity to highlight the commitment of France, Kenya, and other African countries to stepping up mutual investment, and to building and financing tangible solutions to common challenges,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said discussions on artificial intelligence could create opportunities for young Kenyan and African innovators and entrepreneurs.

“There will be actual tangible results coming out of this,” said Singo’ei.

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu challenged organisers to view the media as more than a platform for daily coverage, saying journalists can help tell deeper African stories and counter misinformation.

“We must involve the media more beyond day-to-day coverage. I see a lot of potential here, and it is ours for the taking,” she said.

Nairobi is expected to host French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders, reinforcing Kenya’s growing role in shaping debate on issues affecting the African continent.

It will also be the first time Kenya, a non-Francophone country, will host the summit.

The meeting comes weeks before the G7 Summit in Evian, France, which President Ruto has been invited to attend.

Kenya and France share strong diplomatic ties. For Kenya, the summit offers a chance to showcase its role as a regional partner for France, especially on peace and security matters, which are also expected to feature in the discussions.

The event comes as France seeks to redefine its engagement with Africa amid declining influence in some former colonies.

Day two of the summit will conclude with a concert at the Kasarani Indoor Arena featuring leading African artists.