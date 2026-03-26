Ruto to represent Africa at G7 summit amid push for financial reforms

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French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto at Borgo Egnazia Resort in Apulia City for 2024 G7 Summit. [PCS]

President William Ruto has been officially invited to attend the 2026 G7 Summit in Evian, France, in a move that underscores both Kenya’s rising economic influence and Ruto’s growing stature as a key global leader representing Africa’s emerging economies.

The invitation, extended by French President Emmanuel Macron, who currently holds the G7 presidency, positions Kenya at the heart of efforts to bridge advanced economies and the developing world at a time of mounting global uncertainty.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, brings together some of the world’s most advanced economies.

The summit comes at a time of rapid global change, characterised by escalating conflicts, widening macro-economic imbalances, rising trade tensions, and the disruptive impact of emerging technologies.

These challenges, officials say, demand a broader and more inclusive approach beyond traditional G7 membership. It is within this context that Kenya was singled out not only as a leading African economy but also as a country capable of shaping global solutions.

President Ruto has also been invited to engage in both the summit and preparatory processes, with a particular focus on key issues, including reforming the global financial systems and strengthening international solidarity.

The invitation also reflects President Ruto’s emergence as one of Africa’s most visible and assertive voices in international diplomacy. Since assuming office, he has consistently pushed for reforms that address structural inequalities in the global financial architecture, pointing out that developing economies must have a stronger say in decisions that shape their future.

President Ruto has distinguished himself for reframing Africa’s position in global affairs from a recipient of aid to an active partner in designing solutions. His advocacy on debt restructuring, climate financing, and fairer development policies has resonated with international partners seeking more inclusive pathways to global growth.

This alignment is reflected in the priorities outlined under France’s G7 presidency, which closely mirror many of the issues President Ruto has championed, particularly the need to address macro-economic imbalances and rethink the effectiveness of development strategies.

Kenya’s role is expected to be pivotal in ensuring that African perspectives are integrated into G7 discussions. The G7 summit will come shortly after the France-Africa Summit, which Kenya will co-host with France in May 2026 in Nairobi.

Notably, Kenya will be the first non-Francophone country to host the France-Africa Summit, a platform expected to shape proposals that will feed directly into the G7 agenda.

In co-hosting and co-leading these conversations, President Ruto is positioning Kenya as a convening power, bringing together African leaders and global partners to forge consensus on critical reforms.

Analysts say this reflects a broader diplomatic shift, with President Ruto increasingly acting as a bridge between Africa and major global economies, advocating equitable access to finance, fair trade systems, and stronger mechanisms to combat illicit financial flows.

For President Ruto, the invitation is both recognition and responsibility. It affirms his growing international profile while placing him at the forefront of efforts to define a more inclusive global economic order.

As the world looks toward the G7 Summit, Kenya’s participation signals a shift in global dynamics, one in which African leadership, embodied by President Ruto, is increasingly central to addressing the challenges of a complex and interconnected world.