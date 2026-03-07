Audio By Vocalize

25 killed, hundreds displaced as floods hit parts of country. [File, Standard]

At least 25 people have died and hundreds displaced after flash floods swept across parts of the country following intense rainfall.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 23 bodies retrieved from rivers in Starehe and Kamukunji sub-counties. In Kibra, two people remain missing after being swept away by raging floodwaters.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said search and rescue operations are ongoing.

So far, seven bodies have been retrieved from rivers following overnight flooding, while more than 800 households are estimated to have been displaced and over 700 structures damaged, particularly in informal settlements and low-lying urban areas.

“The Government has activated multi-agency emergency response mechanisms to support affected communities and ensure lives are protected. We urge residents living along riverbanks to move to safer ground immediately,” the ministry said.

In Makueni County, the Wote–Emali Road was cut off near Isambani while Kyamelu Bridge overflowed.

In Kajiado County, 21 households in the Zambia and Elpaso areas of Ngong were affected, while in Nakuru County, flash floods swept through Fibres and Shamer estates in Lanet, forcing evacuations.

According to the ministry, security and response teams, including the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Government Administration officers, county governments, Kenya Red Cross and Kenya Power, have been deployed to coordinate rescue operations, support evacuations and restore essential services.