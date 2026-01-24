×
Threatened Ugandan opposition leader needs UN help

By AFP | Jan. 24, 2026

Uganda opposition leader and National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine. [AFP]

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine's lawyer has urged the UN and the international community to seek guarantees for his safety after deadly threats following elections marred by repression and an internet blackout.

Wine went into hiding after the January 15 poll in which President Yoweri Museveni, 81, was re-elected for a seventh term -- a result the opposition leader denounced as "blatant theft".

Museveni won 71.65 percent of the vote, compared with 24.72 percent for Wine -- born Robert Kyagulanyi -- a 43‑year‑old former ragga singer turned politician.

Observers and NGOs criticised the results, pointing to an internet shutdown lasting days and the repression of the opposition.

Museveni's son and army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threatened on X to hunt down and kill Wine, in a post that has since been deleted.

"In light of these reckless statements, we urgently call on the international community, including the United Nations, to demand immediate, verifiable guarantees of Mr. Wine’s safety and ensure he can return to his family without harm," Robert Amsterdam, one of Wine's lawyers said.

"Mr. Wine has committed no crime. His only offence is exposing, once again, the brutal and dictatorial nature of President Museveni's rule, through peaceful political opposition and the exercise of fundamental rights," Amsterdam added.

Army chief Kainerugaba boasted on Friday on X that "so far we have killed 30 NUP terrorists", referring to Wine's party, the National Unity Platform.

"We have arrested over 2,000 hooligans that Kabobi thought he would use," Kainerugaba added, using his nickname for Wine.

The European Union has expressed concern, saying: "We regret pre- and post-electoral violence and threats, particularly against opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "following with concern the post-election situation in Uganda, including reports of arrests, detentions and violent incidents involving opposition figures and supporters".

.

.

.

