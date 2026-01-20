Why Muhoozi wants to 'extinguish' Bobi Wine

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba [

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has triggered international condemnation after issuing graphic threats to kill opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, following his father's disputed electoral victory.

Kainerugaba, who is President Yoweri Museveni's son, said on social media that he wanted Wine dead, days after the opposition leader said he had been forced into hiding following a security raid on his home.

Museveni, 81, was declared the winner of last week's presidential election with 71.6 per cent of the vote, securing an eighth term in office.

Wine finished second with 24 per cent, according to official results that have been widely rejected by election observers and rights groups.

The army chief's remarks come amid a widening crackdown on the opposition. At least 118 members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were charged in Kampala courts on

Monday with offences including unlawful assembly, conspiracy and possession of election materials, according to court records and party officials.

In a series of posts widely shared on social media, Kainerugaba vowed to "remove and extinguish" NUP, the party led by Wine.

"I, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, am a prophet of Almighty God. I told you all that Mzee would win by the biggest percentage since 1996 and it happened. Now I tell you that NUP will be removed and extinguished from our land like a bad dream," Kainerugaba said.

He went further to issue a direct threat against Wine, referring to him using a derogatory nickname.

"As for Kabobi, the permanent loser, I'm giving him exactly 48 hours to surrender himself to the Police. If he doesn't we will treat him as an outlaw/rebel and handle him accordingly," he said.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, civil society groups and human rights defenders, who warn that such rhetoric undermines democratic space and the rule of law.

In another post that has caused outrage both locally and internationally, Kainerugaba made graphic claims about violence against opposition supporters.

Kainerugaba also mocked Wine personally, stating: "Defeating a BABOON is expected. The guy's nose is too big to be human."

Wine, a former pop star turned politician, has for years positioned himself as the face of Uganda's youthful opposition, challenging Museveni's nearly four-decade rule.

His NUP party has repeatedly accused the state of intimidation, arbitrary arrests and violence against its supporters, especially during election periods.

Wine said he is in hiding after he escaped from house arrest. His wife and other relatives remain under house arrest.

"I was able to use my skills and escaped my house. I know they are looking for me but if they succeeded and get me, I want to say this to you the Ugandans: First and foremost, we reject whatever is being declared because what is so-called results are fake and they don't in any way reflect what happened at polling stations," Wine said.

Kainerugaba's remarks come amid longstanding debate about his political ambitions and growing influence within Uganda's security apparatus.

Though he has previously claimed his social media posts are personal opinions, critics argue that his dual role as military chief and son of the president makes such statements dangerous.

Opposition figures say the comments confirm fears of increasing militarisation of politics in Uganda, while international observers have urged restraint and respect for constitutional order as the country navigates a tense political climate.

Speaking to eNews Channel Africa (eNCA) on Monday, Inge Herbert of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation said the Secretary General of the NUP David Lewis had confirmed that Wine was safe.

"He's hiding. He wouldn't say where he's hiding. We think he's still in the country. It's a very concerning situation," Herbert said.

Herbert said in the lead up to the elections, Wine had received numerous threats on his life.

"General Mohoozi, has even threatened to behead, to cut off the head of Bobby Wine when he gets him in his hands. There's been threats all the time along. And of course, there's been a lot of abductions of militants of NUP and other opposition parties," Herbert said.

The World Liberty Congress has issued a statement condemning the threats.

"He has publicly declared he would 'shoot [Bobi] dead' and 'promote the soldier who kills him.' These are not reckless remarks; they are criminal threats from someone with real power and a known history of political repression," the organisation said.

The election was marred by violence, the suppression of protests and an internet blackout since January 13.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, an election observer, denounced reported abuses on Saturday.

"Reports of intimidation, arrest and abductions of opposition leaders, candidates, supporters, media and civil society actors by security forces instilled fear and eroded public trust in the electoral process," Jonathan told reporters in Kampala.

Wine condemned what he described as direct death threats, saying security forces had surrounded his compound and left his family in danger.

NUP Secretary-General David Rubongoya denied accusations that the party's supporters were involved in violence, saying many of those arrested were accredited polling agents.