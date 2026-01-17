Museveni takes early lead in poll as violence, tension grip Uganda

Uganda’s incumbent president and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni waves at supporters as he leaves after casting his ballot in Rwakitura on January 15, 2026 during Uganda’s 2026 general elections. (Photo by AFP)

Violence and tension continued to build across Uganda on Friday as early election results showed President Yoweri Museveni opening a commanding lead in the general election, even as opposition figures reported arrests and deadly crackdowns on their supporters.

A senior opposition leader said that security forces stormed his home during the voting period and shot dead members of his campaign team. Muwanga Kivumbi, a Member of Parliament allied to the National Unity Platform (NUP), said at least 10 people were killed when armed officers raided his residence.