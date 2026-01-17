Museveni takes early lead in poll as violence, tension grip Uganda

Violence and tension continued to build across Uganda on Friday as early election results showed President Yoweri Museveni opening a commanding lead in the general election, even as opposition figures reported arrests and deadly crackdowns on their supporters.
A senior opposition leader said that security forces stormed his home during the voting period and shot dead members of his campaign team. Muwanga Kivumbi, a Member of Parliament allied to the National Unity Platform (NUP), said at least 10 people were killed when armed officers raided his residence.