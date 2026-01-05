×
Museveni decries lost African dream after US captures Maduro

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 5, 2026
A photo collage of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and an explosion following a US strike in Caracas, Venezuela. [File, Standard]

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged African countries to draw lessons on defence from Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by US forces on Saturday, January 3.

Museveni made the remarks during an informal engagement with press pool, where he discussed issues affecting Uganda’s youth as he campaigns ahead of the January 15 elections. The 81-year-old leader is seeking to extend his four decades in power.

Asked for his views on the incident that has received global attention, and notable given his background in guerrilla warfare, Museveni said the United States was expected to prevail because of its superior military technology in the air and at sea. 

He questioned, however, its effectiveness in ground combat.

“The Americans were operating from four dimensions. They were in the sea but the Latin Americans didn't have a navy. They were also in space with their airforce,” he noted.

“Now they are trying to come on land which is very risky for them. That means they have come nearer and even someone with a short range gun can harm them. In space they are almost invisible. This is also the case in the sea.” 

Speaking to reporters after the operation, US President Donald Trump praised his troops, saying no casualties or injuries were recorded. He added that one aircraft was hit but remained flyable.

Museveni questioned the justification for US intervention in a sovereign state, citing conflicting explanations for the operation. 

While the Trump administration said it was aimed at combating drug trafficking, some observers have linked it to competition over Venezuela’s oil reserves.

“I don’t know what they are fighting for. I’m still studying it. We shall learn more,” he said.

He also lamented the lack of African unity, especially on defence, describing it as a failed dream dating back to 1963. 

Museveni argued that divisions among early post-independence leaders left the continent vulnerable to external powers.

“As Africans, that was our target in 1963. Mwalimu (Julius Nyerere) was willing to move but Kenyatta (Jomo) and Obote (Milton) chose to be big fishes in small ponds.”

Museveni has long advocated for deeper regional integration, including the creation of an East African Federation, arguing it would strengthen cooperation and collective security across the region.

