Foreign hawkers backlash: Have we accepted our place?

Hundreds of Burundian Nationals at the Burundi Embassy along Denis Pritt Road, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya‘s medium and small-scale traders clapped when they heard foreign hawkers would not be allowed to operate in Kenya. They had paid a visit to State House.

The headline in one of the dailies as they clapped was: "Central Bank approves Nedbank buyout of NCBA Group.” Remember 15 per cent of Safaricom has already been snapped up? And KQ is looking for a strategic investor (most likely foreign).