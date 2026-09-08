Foreign hawkers backlash: Have we accepted our place?

Kenya‘s medium and small-scale traders clapped when they heard foreign hawkers would not be allowed to operate in Kenya. They had paid a visit to State House.
The headline in one of the dailies as they clapped was: "Central Bank approves Nedbank buyout of NCBA Group.” Remember 15 per cent of Safaricom has already been snapped up? And KQ is looking for a strategic investor (most likely foreign).
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