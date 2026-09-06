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Letter from scenic Ndaka-ini: Why Murang'a needs an economic reset

By XN Iraki | Sep. 6, 2026
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Scenic tea farmers at Ndaka-ini, Murang'a County. The tea farms can be a tourist attraction beyond the Big Five. [XN Iraki, Standard]

When Kenyans head to Masai Mara to see wildebeest or go “Vasha-ing”, I head to the countryside to see people in their true colours and innocence. Murang'a was my latest visit, Ndaka-ini to be specific. Two visits within a week.

One was from Njabini on the Nyandarua side, looking for an alternative route to Nairobi away from Rironi-Mau Summit Road under construction. The Mau Mau road through pristine forest is breathtaking, though incomplete. It took me to Nairobi through Thika.

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Ndaka-ini Dam Murang'a County Rironi-Mau Summit Road
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