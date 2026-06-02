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Utumishi Girls fire tragedy: Here are the hard truths

By XN Iraki | Jun. 2, 2026
Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory where a midnight fire left students dead and others injured in Gilgil. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Let’s first take care of the parents who lost their children and the injured girls in the Utumishi Girls’ Academy fire tragedy before we apportion the blame.

Let’s help them heal if you can. Think of the parental dreams for their daughters, now turned into nightmares.

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