Why I must improve my dancing skills in an area where innovations are rife

President William Ruto, ODM Leader Dr Oburu Oginga Odinga and other leaders making entertaining moves at Rarieda.

In the recently concluded public dialogue forum at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, lots of political and economic issues were discussed.

It was clear from the dialogue that the issues raised by the 2024 protests are still simmering in the background. Among them are taxes, joblessness, lack of trust in the government and inclusivity.

The forum is a good safety valve for the public to air their views, and hopefully someone listens.

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy and Konrad Andenaur Foundation co-sponsored the event.

It was my first time in this forum, and I made a presentation on social market economics.

Could that be our economic philosophy on our way to a developed country status? How do we ensure no one is left behind and capitalism has a human face?

Later in the programme, members of the united opposition turned up raising issues ranging from the National Infrastructure Fund to shrinking civic space and low voter enrollment. I did not notice any government representative, unless policemen. Political parties had booths displaying their logos and flags.

Something caught my attention; each opposition leader was escorted to the dais by dancers. And when I got to the huge tent, I found youngsters dancing.

Commercial breaks were dances. And if you are on TikTok, you must have noted some of the most popular videos awe on dancing. It seems to share any message, serious or non-serious, using dances.

I should try dancing while teaching a course like regression analysis or statistical mechanics. Can high school teachers try teaching maths through dancing?

Some high school students presented some dances. The energy expedited by these youngsters left me convinced that if they used just 10 per cent of that energy in creativity and innovation, Kenya would become a Singapore by 2040.

Why are dances so popular? It’s one of the few exercises that needs very little space! And everyone can dance; I did robot and waves as a school boy. I was even better at MJ’s moonwalking! Dances are emotional and deeply cultural.

Each community has a focal part of the body in dancing. Zulu use their legs, Luhyia their shoulders, and many other communities their waist. Maasai?

Dancing is one area where innovations are rife, with new universal dances, not tied to any cultural group. Nowadays, you can even take a degree in dancing!

Unfortunately, dances stereotype Africa as a land of endless dances and fun.

Don’t we welcome Heads of State and tourists with dances? How are we welcomed when we visit abroad, Majuu, either as leaders or tourists?

The annual school drama and music festival has prolonged the life of dances and raised their stature.

Winners ended up in the State House. When will the Science Congress winners join them at State House?

Can you dance? Which style? Can you share a video clip?