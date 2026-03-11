×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why I must improve my dancing skills in an area where innovations are rife

By XN Iraki | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto, ODM Leader Dr Oburu Oginga Odinga and other leaders making entertaining moves at Rarieda on 8th March 2026. [ Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

In the recently concluded public dialogue forum at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, lots of political and economic issues were discussed.

It was clear from the dialogue that the issues raised by the 2024 protests are still simmering in the background. Among them are taxes, joblessness, lack of trust in the government and inclusivity.

The forum is a good safety valve for the public to air their views, and hopefully someone listens.

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy and Konrad Andenaur Foundation co-sponsored the event.

It was my first time in this forum, and I made a presentation on social market economics.

Could that be our economic philosophy on our way to a developed country status? How do we ensure no one is left behind and capitalism has a human face?

Later in the programme, members of the united opposition turned up raising issues ranging from the National Infrastructure Fund to shrinking civic space and low voter enrollment. I did not notice any government representative, unless policemen. Political parties had booths displaying their logos and flags. 

Something caught my attention; each opposition leader was escorted to the dais by dancers. And when I got to the huge tent, I found youngsters dancing.

Commercial breaks were dances. And if you are on TikTok, you must have noted some of the most popular videos awe on dancing. It seems to share any message, serious or non-serious, using dances. 

I should try dancing while teaching a course like regression analysis or statistical mechanics. Can high school teachers try teaching maths through dancing?

Some high school students presented some dances. The energy expedited by these youngsters left me convinced that if they used just 10 per cent of that energy in creativity and innovation, Kenya would become a Singapore by 2040. 

Why are dances so popular?  It’s one of the few exercises that needs very little space! And everyone can dance; I did robot and waves as a school boy. I was even better at MJ’s moonwalking! Dances are emotional and deeply cultural.

Each community has a focal part of the body in dancing. Zulu use their legs, Luhyia their shoulders, and many other communities their waist. Maasai? 

Dancing is one area where innovations are rife, with new universal dances, not tied to any cultural group. Nowadays, you can even take a degree in dancing! 

Unfortunately, dances stereotype Africa as a land of endless dances and fun.

Don’t we welcome Heads of State and tourists with dances? How are we welcomed when we visit abroad, Majuu, either as leaders or tourists?

The annual school drama and music festival has prolonged the life of dances and raised their stature.

Winners ended up in the State House. When will the Science Congress winners join them at State House?

Can you dance? Which style? Can you share a video clip?

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kalenjin Music Festivals Traditional Dancers National Infrastructure Fund
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved