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Pope criticises those who invoke God to wage war

By AFP | Mar. 15, 2026
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Pope Leo XIV addresses the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on March 15, 2026. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal Sunday for peace in the Middle East and criticised those who invoke religion to wage war, saying that "God cannot be enlisted by darkness".

"Currently, many of our brothers and sisters in the world are suffering from violent conflicts, caused by the absurd claim that problems and differences can be resolved through war," he said on a pastoral visit to a Rome suburb.

He added: "Some claim to involve the name of God in these deadly decisions, but God cannot be enlisted by darkness.

"It is peace that those who invoke him must seek."

Earlier Sunday, the US pontiff used his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican to again pray for the victims of the "atrocious violence of war" in the Middle East and urge dialogue and peace.

"I renew my closeness to all those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that have hit schools, hospitals, and residential areas," the 70-year-old said.

Leo said the situation in Lebanon was a particular cause for concern.

"On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill, I address those responsible for this conflict," he said.

"Cease fire! Let paths of dialogue be reopened!

"Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that people are waiting for."

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