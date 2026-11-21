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The US Agriculture Department and the FBI were breached by hackers in cyberattacks, US media reported on Friday, as concerns deepened over the recent spate of tech outages at key American institutions.

The incidents were first reported by NBC News and CNN respectively, and it remained unclear whether they were related and who was responsible.

Major outages in recent weeks have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users across the United States, even affecting a top-secret network at the National Security Agency.

US President Donald Trump has sought to calm the public and urged people to "relax", while officials said the various outages were not linked to criminal activity.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) told employees that a system used to facilitate payments to farmers was targeted in a cyberattack, NBC reported on Friday, citing two former USDA officials.

The hackers may use the payments system as a backdoor to access more sensitive material, the former officials told NBC.

The USDA deals with "a bunch of scary biologic issues" and "if an adversary or a competitor were to have access to that same information... they could use our own research against us," a former official was quoted as saying.

CNN said separately on Friday that the FBI was hacked for the second time since September.

The federal agency was investigating an intrusion of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) by apparent hackers, CNN reported citing two people briefed on the probe.

The NCIC has a nationwide criminal information database linking federal, state and local law enforcement and is used to share information on warrants and background checks.

"Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety," a former FBI official told CNN.

The former official expressed concerns that hackers "could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on."

AFP has contacted the FBI and USDA for comment.

The newly uncovered breaches at the FBI and USDA were described as hacks, which are different from outages like the ones that afflicted Microsoft Outlook and the Federal Aviation Administration.

In September, a hacking group known as ShinyHunters targeted sensitive employee personal data from an FBI jobs website.

The White House fired cybersecurity chief Sean Cairncross this week as criticism mounted over the string of major outages.