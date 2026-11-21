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Government begins construction of sports academy in Busia. [Bernard Orwongo]

President William Ruto has broken ground for a new sports academy in Funyula Constituency, Busia County, in a project expected to expand opportunities for young people to develop their sporting talents.

The academy is expected to provide an environment for talent identification, nurturing and structured training, with the Kenya Academy of Sports saying investment in sports infrastructure is important in developing athletes and creating opportunities for young people.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Kenya Academy of Sports Director of Research Dr John Okwemba said the project would support efforts to identify and nurture talent through organised training and research.

Okwemba said sports development requires more than identifying gifted young people, noting the importance of providing facilities and structured programmes to help them improve their abilities.

Project Director and contractor Mustafa Roble echoing his remarks, said construction is expected to take five months.

Once complete, the facility is expected to provide space for organised sports training and talent development in Funyula and the wider Busia region.