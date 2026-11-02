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Bomb attack in western Colombia kills four

By AFP | Nov. 2, 2026
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Footage from the scene showed a woman screaming as a man pulled a small body from the rubble.

A truck laden with explosives detonated in western Colombia on Sunday, killing four people, including a two-month-old baby, local officials said.

The bomb attack occurred near a military base in the town of Planadas, in the south of the Andean Tolima department.

Authorities said the explosion damaged a hospital and several homes.

"With deep sorrow, I report that the attack in Planadas has left a preliminary toll of four people deceased, including a baby girl of only two months old," Tolima Governor Adriana Magali Matiz wrote on X.

Footage from the scene showed a woman screaming as a man pulled a small body from the rubble.

Planadas Mayor Juan Camilo Hueje told a local radio station that multiple people wounded in the attack were taken to a local school for treatment.

It was not clear who was responsible for the bombing.

"What happened tonight in Planadas is of utmost gravity. A vile and criminal act that we reject with absolute forcefulness," Matiz, the governor, said on X.

"Attacking the civilian population and putting at risk the lives of our soldiers and the Tolima families is crossing a line that we will not tolerate."

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