Youths condemn political exploitation, launch national movement

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Sitatumikiwa youth during the launch of their peace campaign in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. September 30, 2026. [Peter Ocheng, Standard]

A section of Kenyan youth has condemned schemes by politicians to unleash terror on perceived critics.

Yesterday, the youth warned intolerant leaders against using them to silence dissenting voices.

Speaking in Eldoret during the county launch of a youth-led campaign dubbed Sitatumika (I will not be used), the young men and women vowed to resist attempts to deploy them to cause chaos in the run-up to next year’s elections.

According to the campaign leadership, the movement will culminate in a national Sitatumika campaign launch in Nairobi.

Their remarks come days after threats by some youths to storm Standard Media Group.

Sitatumikiwa youth during the launch of their peace campaign in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. September 30, 2026. [Peter Ocheng, Standard]

Founder of the movement, Aaltonen Jumba, said the campaign targets the establishment of teams that will run peaceful campaigns in counties ahead of the grand launch in December.

“The youth have been used by some politicians to cause violence during the electioneering period for years. We have launched a caravan that traverses all counties, and we condemn any form of violence against any leader, private entity or institution,” he said.

Kevin Kibore said Eldoret has previously witnessed deadly skirmishes, but the movement will push for the use of voting rights to bring change.

“We are creating awareness on youth leadership and why it is critical to bring change in the ballot rather than using violence,” said Kibore.

He added: “This is a Kenyan youth movement that seeks to rally young people against political violence. Our mission is to change the mindset from violence to causing change through the ballot.”

Another youth movement leader, Maryanne Nyuncha, told youth across the 47 counties to embrace idea-based politics.

“We started the Sitatumika campaign in Bungoma, and we intend to visit the remaining 45 counties. Kenyan youths should be encouraged against violence,” she said.

According to Maurice Werunga, the youth will be the losers if the country slips into election violence.

“Building a country is difficult and takes decades, but it takes a few hours of violence to destroy it,” said Werunga.

Uasin Gishu Public Service Chief Officer Paul Wangwe said youth-led campaigns will be critical in the prevention of election-related mayhem.

“We are in a cosmopolitan county and uniting communities is a critical agenda. We want all communities to feel a sense of belonging as we encourage the youth to be resourceful in ideas and positive influence as we approach the elections,” Dr Wangwe said.

Gospel Ministers Association member Dr Joe Omondi welcomed the campaign, saying destruction of property and crime will not position the youth as leaders.

The cleric said it is irresponsible for any leader to use the youth to cause chaos.

“Kenyan youth are not violent. But they are used by selfish political leaders to cause skirmishes during election periods. Let us not accept being used for selfish reasons,” Omondi said.