Norway's King Harald V, unifying force who weathered family storms

Audio By Vocalize

Norway's King Harald V waiting for guests at the Royal Palace in Oslo Norway on April 8, 2025. [AFP]

King Harald V of Norway, who died on Friday aged 89, remained a unifying figure in his country until the very end, a pillar of stability amid a string of family scandals that tarnished the final years of his reign.

On the throne since 1991, Europe's oldest reigning monarch suffered from increasing health problems in his later years, but adamantly refused to abdicate.

He was again hospitalised on August 17 in Oslo due to complications from the blood condition haemolytic anaemia, and the royal palace announced his death on Friday.

Despite limited powers as head of state, the king inspired unity in Norway, always managing to find the right thing to say in difficult times.

One such instance was after the neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik claimed 77 lives in twin attacks on July 22, 2011, in Norway's worst massacre since World War II.

"I firmly believe that freedom is stronger than fear. I firmly believe in an open Norwegian democracy and society," Harald said at the time.

The king also took the Scandinavian country's progressive values to heart, which he stressed in a speech marking his 25th year as monarch in 2016.

"Norwegians are girls who love girls, boys who love boys, and girls and boys who love each other," he said, adding: "Norwegians believe in God, Allah, the Universe and nothing."

To his dying breath

Royal expert Caroline Vagle told AFP King Harald "was never just a king".

"He was the grandfather of the entire nation. A warm, gentle and humorous grandfather who made us feel as though we knew him, and that he was looking out for us."

She continued: "He was someone who always seemed to find the words that brought us together and gave us a sense of security."

Unlike other European royals who abdicated, Harald made it clear he intended to reign until his last breath.

"The oath I've sworn before parliament lasts as long as my life, that's how simple it is," he said repeatedly.

Like many of his subjects, King Harald loved the outdoors and was fond of fishing, hunting and skiing.

An accomplished sportsman -- he represented Norway three times at the Olympics in sailing -- he cut a tall and stocky figure, his austere looks hiding a biting sense of humour.

But he battled mounting health issues over the years.

He underwent surgery for bladder cancer in 2003 and on his heart two years later, he walked with crutches in his final years, was fitted with a pacemaker in 2024.

Harald was born in 1937.

Three years later, the Nazis invaded Norway, and in April 1940 the future king was evacuated, first to Sweden and then to the United States.

He lived in Washington with his mother, Princess Martha, throughout the rest of World War II while his father, Prince Olav, lived in London with King Haakon.

He returned to Norway when peace came, living as normal a life as possible for a royal.

The end of his reign was marred by a series of scandals which, much to his dismay, damaged the monarchy's reputation.

In 2024, his daughter Martha-Louise, a fan of alternative healing, made headlines when she married a self-professed American shaman.

In January 2026, the release of a cache of Epstein files uncovered the hitherto-unknown close friendship between the convicted sex offender and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, wife of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon.

Several months later, Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, was sentenced to four years in prison by an Oslo court for rape and assault.

While he has no formal role in the royal family, his legal troubles dragged the monarchy into its biggest ever scandal.

'Pain and adversity'

The king remained measured amidst the turmoil

"At the core of being human lies the fact that none of us is spared from pain and adversity," Harald said in a 2025 New Year's speech.

While the king himself stayed extremely popular to the end -- highly appreciated for his unassuming, modest lifestyle -- the scandals hurt the monarchy's popularity.

Like his children, Harald married a commoner, Sonja Haraldsen.

Prior to their 1968 engagement, they faced nine years of opposition before winning the approval of Harald's father and parts of the ruling class.

That bitter memory may be why he allowed his children to marry commoners -- a choice that would later put the monarchy to the test.