Nurses Strike: Deaths recorded among mothers, newborns as strike persists

Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives from various hospitals across the country converged in Nairobi for a strike. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

At least 83 maternal deaths have been recorded during the period of the nurses’ strike.

Another 513 perinatal deaths have also been recorded, as health professionals warn that the prolonged disruption of public health services is putting mothers, newborns and other patients at risk.