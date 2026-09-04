Ruto's foreign trader crackdown justified, but puts diplomacy at risk, experts warn

Ruto’s crackdown on foreign traders sparks debate over protecting local businesses without straining Kenya’s diplomatic ties. July 23, 2026. [PCS]

What began as a protest against hiked costs of importing goods to the country by traders has taken an unprecedented turn after President William Ruto ordered for shutting down of foreign-owned hawking and small retail businesses.

The pronouncement by Dr Ruto at State House in Nairobi on Wednesday appeared to be in response to recent protests by traders in Nairobi's City Centre against an increase in customs duty to Sh3.2 million.