Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Backlash after Thailand frees 85-year-old drug trafficker

By AFP | Aug. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Laota Seanlee (C), a controversial guerilla fighter long accused of playing a key role in the Golden Triangle drugs trade, is escorted into a Criminal Court in Bangkok on December 13, 2017.[AFP]

Thailand's justice minister pledged on Tuesday to review pardon criteria following backlash over the release of an 85-year-old drug trafficker who served less than a decade of a life prison sentence.

Laota Saenlee, a former anti-communist guerrilla turned drug runner linked to powerful Myanmar drug kingpins, was arrested by undercover officers in 2016 for selling crystal meth in the Golden Triangle drug-producing region.

The rugged Golden Triangle zone -- where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet -- has long been a hub for some of the world's most prolific illicit drug producers.

Organised crime groups move an estimated tens of billions of dollars worth of heroin, methamphetamine and ketamine annually from the region.

Thailand's corrections department said Monday that Laota was released from a maximum-security prison just north of the capital Bangkok on Friday following a series of royal pardons that reduced his life sentence to below the nearly 10 years he served.

The "former key drug offender" was freed due to his age and good behaviour, and local authorities would monitor him after his release, the department said in a statement.

His release was widely condemned on social media, and Rewat Klinkesorn, a former narcotics police chief who once investigated Laota, told local media on Monday he was "shocked that a major drugs dealer was released so early".

"The corrections department should improve their regulations. He should not be classified as a good inmate because he is a major drugs dealer," Rewat said.

Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat told reporters on Tuesday he had ordered the corrections department to clarify the facts related to Laota's pardon and release.

"The officials followed the (pardon) criteria but there are some flaws in the criteria," Rutthapon said, adding that a review was underway.

Before his 2017 conviction, Laota had been detained multiple times over the years but authorities had not managed to make charges stick.

Laota, who hails from the Lisu ethnic minority, joined China's anti-communist Kuomintang as a child soldier and rose up through the ranks, according to a 2011 interview with the Bangkok Post.

Like many Kuomintang cadres, he later fought for Thailand against communist insurgents in the 1970s in exchange for sanctuary.

He is widely thought to have had ties to one of the world's most wanted drug traffickers, Khun Sa, a Myanmar-based rebel leader who died in 2007.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Thailand Criminal Court Bangkok Laota Saenlee Myanmar
.

Latest Stories

DR Congo Ebola outbreak 'far from being under control': WHO chief
DR Congo Ebola outbreak 'far from being under control': WHO chief
Health & Science
By AFP
16 mins ago
Gunmen kill at least 24 in central Nigeria
Africa
By AFP
20 mins ago
Firefighters in 'decisive' push to encircle Belgian wildfire
World
By AFP
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenya tightens war on fake drugs with a medicine tracking system
By Mercy Kahenda 1 day ago
Kenya tightens war on fake drugs with a medicine tracking system
Disease X: The unknown threat that could trigger the next pandemic
By Eunice Omollo 1 day ago
Disease X: The unknown threat that could trigger the next pandemic
How Ruto's political troubles pushed him toward Vision 2060
By Macharia Munene 2 days ago
How Ruto's political troubles pushed him toward Vision 2060
ACK bishop asks bereaved family to reject Ruto's Sh500,000 donation, terming it evil
By Renson Mnyamwezi 3 days ago
ACK bishop asks bereaved family to reject Ruto's Sh500,000 donation, terming it evil
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved