Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Three lightly injured as new quake hits Spain's Granada

By AFP | Aug. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Damaged vehicles are seen following an earthquake in Granada on August 18, 2026.[AFP]

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake caused cracks in walls and sent debris falling in Granada on Tuesday, lightly injuring three people, officials said, days after a slightly stronger quake hit the southern Spanish city.

The earthquake took place at around 10:38 am (0838 GMT), with its epicentre in the town of Alhendin, 10 kilometres (six miles) south of Granada, according to the National Geographical Institute.

Three people were lightly injured, including a girl who was taken to hospital, said Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region's top emergencies official.

Emergency services said it received more than 50 calls reporting cracks and falling debris.

Videos posted on social media showed debris strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city.

"Everything came crashing down. It was terrifying," Cristina Ruiz Lopez, a lab worker who was at a supermarket in Granada when the earthquake hit, wrote on X.

Granada municipal police urged people not to stay close to buildings because of the risk of falling debris

The quake comes after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake woke residents in Granada shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday.

No injuries were reported from that quake, possibly because there were fewer people in the streets at that hour, although damage was reported in some buildings.

"Experts point out that it is possible for seismic movements and aftershocks to continue in the area," the head of the regional government, Juan Manuel Moreno, wrote on X, urging "maximum caution".

Granada is home to the Alhambra palace, a UNESCO-listed jewel of medieval Islamic architecture and the seat of Spain's last Muslim kingdom.

The Alhambra's Alcazaba, the complex's historic fortress and oldest section, was evacuated after the earthquake, while access to the Nasrid Palaces was suspended, the site's X account said.

Conservation teams, with support from experts from the University of Granada, are checking the complex, it added.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

National Geographical Institute Earthquake Granada UNESCO
.

Latest Stories

Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Oparanya, Barasa battle threatens broad-based unity in Western
Western
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
Obado denies involvement in Sharon Otieno's murder, seeks mercy from her family
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
By Wesley Abong'o 2 hrs ago
Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved