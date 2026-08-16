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Hurricane Lala brushes past Hawaii's Big Island, bringing heavy rain

By AFP | Aug. 16, 2026
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A young green sea turtle fills up on grass as ocean waters start to rise due to the approach of Tropical Storm Lala at Reed's Bay in Hilo, Hawaii on August 14, 2026. [AFP]

The eye of Hurricane Lala brushed past the southern part of Hawaii's Big Island on Saturday, as heavy rain and strong winds struck the US Pacific state and officials warned of potentially dangerous flooding.

"Hurricane conditions will persist on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight, with the strongest winds expected in areas of higher terrain," the National Hurricane Center said at 8:00 pm local time (0600 GMT Sunday), warning that the coast would be hit with "large and dangerous waves."

Lala strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane earlier in the day, generating winds of up to 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour).

The hurricane approached Hawaii County, which covers the Big Island, and a tropical storm warning was in place for the state's seven other major islands: Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe, Lanai, Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

Lala came within 30 miles southwest of South Point on Big Island in the afternoon but did not make landfall.

The hurricane is moving toward the northwest and the general motion is expected to continue overnight, NHC officials said.

"A gradual westward turn with an increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday, as the core of the storm remains south of the smaller main Hawaiian Islands and the easternmost Northwestern Hawaiian Islands through the early part of next week," they added.

Lala is expected to bring 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 cm) of rain to the Big Island, with totals possibly reaching 25 inches.

Heavy rainfall "will produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain," officials said.

Power outages were reported for more than 20,000 customers in Hawaii Saturday afternoon, with weather officials confirming "damaging winds and heavy rain" were spreading across the Big Island famed for surfing and tourism.

Swells generated by Lala would build through the weekend and are likely to cause "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

"It's a serious storm," Governor Josh Green said, proclaiming a state of emergency to ensure Hawaii and its counties "have sufficient resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and take other measures to prepare."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Friday his administration had spent days preparing for the storm, and urged residents to be ready.

The state was last hit by a "major" hurricane -- meaning Category 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale -- in 1992, when Hurricane Iniki caused at least six deaths and billions of dollars in damage.

Hawaii was menaced by Hurricane Fausto last month, before the storm weakened and The storm comes as a powerful El Nino has formed in the central equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Temperatures are already so high that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration now predicts a 69 percent chance of a "historic event that would exceed the strength of previous El Nino events dating back to 1950" when it peaks between October and December.

El Nino, a natural climate pattern when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, tends to promote hurricane activity in the Pacific while suppressing it in the Atlantic.

Human-caused climate change can amplify El Nino's impacts because a warmer ocean and atmosphere increase the availability of energy and moisture for extreme weather events, such as heat waves and heavy rainfall.

Hawaii's emergency management agency recommended residents clear gutters and drains and move valuables off the ground, seal gaps in doors and remove tree limbs that threaten their properties. 

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Hurricane Lala Hawaii's Big Island Hawaii Heavy Rain Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
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