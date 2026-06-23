Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Hezbollah chief demands full timetabled Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

By AFP | Jun. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Mourners march with the casket of a slain Hezbollah fighter during his funeral in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on June 23, 2026. [AFP]

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Tuesday demanded a scheduled withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon as authorities said Israeli gunfire killed two people there despite a recent lull in fighting.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected Israel's occupation of the south and foreign interference in his country's affairs -- an allusion to Hezbollah's backer Iran -- as a fifth round of Israel-Lebanon talks began in Washington.

On Monday, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said that Tehran and Washington had agreed to set up a "de-confliction cell" to limit flare-ups in Lebanon following talks in Switzerland on ending the wider Middle East war, which Tehran has linked to halting the parallel conflict in Lebanon.

"We now have a ceasefire. The withdrawal must take place according to a timetable. Israel has no choice but to fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory, without retaining an inch," Qassem said, in a televised address.

Deadly clashes between Israel and Hezbollah on Friday and Saturday had rattled the fledgling US-Iran deal, which provides for a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The fighting in Lebanon has largely paused since Saturday evening.

"Israel withdraws and the Lebanese army deploys exclusively south of the Litani River," Qassem said, referring to a waterway around 30 kilometres (some 20 miles) from the Israeli border.

'Treacherous attack'

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said two men were killed Tuesday when Israeli soldiers opened fire with machine-guns "while they were standing near an excavator that was unblocking a road" in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

The health ministry later confirmed the toll.

Hezbollah slammed it as a "blatant" Israeli truce violation and a "treacherous attack".

Israel's military said soldiers fired warning shots at four alleged Hezbollah militants on a bulldozer and a motorcycle who entered an Israeli-declared "security zone" running around 10 kilometres deep inside Lebanon, before "additional fire was conducted in order to remove the threat".

Separately, it said its forces also struck "a cell of armed terrorists operating" near soldiers in the zone.

The NNA also reported that "an enemy drone targeted a parked car" on the outskirts of the town of Baraasheet, while another drone targeted a car elsewhere in south Lebanon "without hitting the vehicle".

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, had said earlier on Tuesday that it had not observed any launches, strikes or interceptions "since Sunday, marking more than two days without such activity".

Under US pressure, Lebanese officials began direct talks in April with Israel in Washington, with Lebanese authorities seeking to separate the negotiations from the US-Iran deal.

"We accept nothing less than an end to the Israeli occupation and at the same time, the fall of foreign tutelage," Aoun said, according to his office.

'Sovereignty'

The Lebanese president has previously accused Iran of using his country as a "bargaining chip".

Aoun said the talks in Washington "aim to lay solid ground for a clear programme that leads to the full realisation of Lebanon's demands, which would pave the way for achieving a real and lasting peace," according to his office.

He also expressed hope that the current round would be "decisive" in helping obtain "the full restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty".

Aoun's office also said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone, discussing the situation "in light of the results of the US-Iran negotiations".

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally who acts as an intermediary for the group, also spoke to Macron, his office said, emphasising "the importance of consolidating the ceasefire" and Israel's withdrawal.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 with rocket fire at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive that Lebanon says have killed more than 4,100 people.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces in Lebanon retained "full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat".

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Israel Lebanon ceasefire Lebanese army US-Iran deal
.

Latest Stories

Karua's woes in Uganda make a mockery of EAC
Karua's woes in Uganda make a mockery of EAC
Editorial
By Editorial
12 mins ago
Dear Maraga, mind political purity as you form alliances
Opinion
By Shadrack Mulei
12 mins ago
Kenyans fighting for Russia 'struck a deal with the devil'
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
By Standard Team 12 mins ago
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
By Josphat Thiong’o and Victor Budi 12 mins ago
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 12 mins ago
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
Parliament seeks bigger say in control of Kenya's Sovereign Wealth Fund
By Macharia Kamau 12 mins ago
Parliament seeks bigger say in control of Kenya's Sovereign Wealth Fund
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved