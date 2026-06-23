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Kenya and Estonia suffer similar excesses from Russia

By Wellingtone Nyongesa | Jun. 23, 2026
President William Ruto with Estonian President Alar Karis. [Courtesy, Meta]

Kenya and Estonia are two countries from such disparate worlds: One is the European Union’s digital hub, leading the digital push for the first world. The other is a regional power house in East and Central Africa, taking baby steps in the digital space. Both, however, suffer peculiar excesses occasioned by Russia.

With its forever-expanding digital prowess, the Baltic state, a sworn enemy of Russia- as is the entire Baltic and Nordic area, is interested in growing relations with Sub-Saharan Africa. Because of that, it has elected to base its mission in Kenya, where the ambassador will be domiciled and serve the area South of the Sahara to Cape Town.

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