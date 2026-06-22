Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From Bill Clinton to Obama and Trump: Why US presidents end up cursing Netanyahu

By The Conversation | Jun. 22, 2026

 

A member of the Iranian community in Australia holds a placard in support of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally following US and Israeli attacks on Iran sparking the Middle East war, in Sydney on March 14, 2026. [AFP]

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli-Iran-Palestine War Netanyahu Curses Netanyahu Wars
.

Latest Stories

Parliament approves creation of National Cybersecurity Agency
Parliament approves creation of National Cybersecurity Agency
National
By Mike Kihaki
26 mins ago
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
World
By AFP
32 mins ago
DPP drops charges against 13 officers linked to the murder of two Indians
Crime and Justice
By Mike Kihaki
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Bill Clinton to Obama and Trump: Why US presidents end up cursing Netanyahu
By The Conversation 58 mins ago
From Bill Clinton to Obama and Trump: Why US presidents end up cursing Netanyahu
Political bait: Of William Ruto's 'six-month' lie and broken promises
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Political bait: Of William Ruto's 'six-month' lie and broken promises
Loice Mwende: Woman who sold her eggs to save son
By Noel Nabiswa 3 hrs ago
Loice Mwende: Woman who sold her eggs to save son
Families of Russia war victims battle for compensation as state pushes back
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 3 hrs ago
Families of Russia war victims battle for compensation as state pushes back
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved