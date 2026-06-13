Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

By AFP | Jun. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Choukine on June 12, 2026. [AFP]

Lebanon reported Israeli strikes on the country's south on Saturday shortly after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning for 20 locations including the city of Nabatieh ahead of raids there.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli airstrikes hit several areas covered by the warning, including the villages of Rihan and Sujud, located not far from Nabatieh.

The Israeli army warning urged residents to "evacuate your homes immediately and move to the north of the Zahrani River", around 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the southern border with Israel.

The Israeli army last month declared all areas south of the river "combat zones", and has since been striking the area.

The NNA late Friday reported explosions and artillery shelling near the Ali Taher hills overlooking Nabatieh.

On Friday Hezbollah, which has kept up attacks on Israeli troops who have invaded south Lebanon, said its fighters had confronted Israeli forces advancing towards the town of Majdal Zoun.

Israel and Hezbollah have been at war since early March when the Iran-backed group drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict with rocket fire at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel launched a massive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion, killing more than 3,700 people in Lebanon, authorities say.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah have respected an April ceasefire, and a conditional truce deal announced this month after the fourth round of direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Washington has also failed to halt the fighting.

Hezbollah has rejected the direct talks and the conditional agreement, which requires it to cease attacks but makes no mention of Israel doing so or withdrawing troops from Lebanon.

Iran insists that Lebanon must be part of any agreement to end the wider Middle East war, and a senior US official said Friday that a peace deal with Iran "includes Lebanon".

But Lebanon's leaders have accused Tehran of treating Lebanon as a "bargaining chip".

Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad on Saturday urged Lebanon to take advantage of any deal to end the Iran war that includes the country.

"We want the Lebanese state to negotiate for itself, and nobody is suggesting forfeiting this role," Fayyad said, "however, the state must abandon the policy of being crushed in the face of the Israelis and submission to the Americans."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a statement on X on Saturday that Lebanon faces "a fateful test".

"Either its people unite around a sovereign state that monopolises weapons, upholds the law and protects citizens irrespective of their affiliation or position, or it remains hostage to the logic of militias," the statement said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Israel attacks Lebanon Israel war on Lebanon Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
.

Latest Stories

Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
24 mins ago
Qatar earn first ever World Cup point with late goal
Football
By AFP
25 mins ago
Utumishi fire tragedy victims laid to rest
National
By Caroline Chebet
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 49 mins ago
Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
Billions in, yet education woes remain
By Lewis Nyaundi 49 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
By Nancy Gitonga 49 mins ago
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
By Gitobu Imanyara 49 mins ago
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved