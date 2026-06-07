Kosovo returns to polls as voter frustration grows

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Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti (centre) arrives to deliver a speech during a closing rally ahead of the parliamentary elections in Kosovo, in Pristina on June 6, 2026. [AFP]

Polls opened on Sunday for another snap election in Kosovo, its third in just over a year, as voter frustration mounts at a grinding political gridlock in Europe's youngest country.

The ballot comes after a polarised parliament failed to elect a president in April, deepening a political crisis that has gripped the country since inconclusive parliamentary elections in February 2025.

"Enough is enough," retired teacher Gezim Selimi told AFP after casting his vote in the capital Pristina.

"I expect parties to finally come to their senses and work for Kosovo, instead of wasting time fighting for power through one snap election after another."

Despite topping the polls in February's vote, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party fell short of the majority needed to form a government, triggering months of bitter division among MPs and eventually forcing a snap election in December.

Kurti's Vetevendosje party -- which blends a leftist agenda with fervent nationalism -- again topped the vote and joined with ethnic minority MPs to form a government.

But an opposition boycott of the vote to replace the outgoing president eventually sank the parliament.

"I don't think I will vote. It's frustrating to see that the election will yield the same result," computer programmer Miranda Fazliu told AFP ahead of the election.

Experts say lawmakers' inability to work across political divides means the latest vote is unlikely to solve anything.

Political and economic researcher Ardi Uka said that Kosovo had entered a cycle of elections, similar to other countries in the past.

"The crisis will continue," Uka said.

Safet Gerxhaliu, a university lecturer, said the problem had become "systemic" and was now "continuously sending people back to the polls".

"It is definitely the biggest crisis in Kosovo since the declaration of independence," he said, referring to the country's 2008 split from Serbia.

"The institutions are on the verge of collapse."

The rolling election cycles come amid a rise in living costs, which are felt acutely by voters in one of Europe's poorest countries.

"Life has become more expensive. You can see that for a single visit to the shop," painter Faton Kryeziu said, with a gallery full of work he is struggling to sell.

"Sales are at zero today. It has never been harder for me," he said.

"Even Germany would get tired of having to go through this, let alone us."

Sunday's vote will cost over 10 million euros ($11.5 million), excluding campaign spending by political parties.

The total cost of elections has increased fivefold when two national and two local elections held in 2025 are added.

"Something constructive could have been achieved without spending all that money on something that will ultimately bring the same result," architect and sociologist Fjolle Caka said.

Local doctor Nexhmedin Osmani agreed that the cost was particularly frustrating for a country that still sees many of its youth move overseas in hopes of finding a job.

"That worries me. We will be left with only old people."

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and will close 12 hours later, when exit polls are expected. Preliminary results are due late Sunday.