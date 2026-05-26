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Israeli prosecutors expected to indict former Netanyahu aide

By AFP | May. 26, 2026
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he listens to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on October 27, 2019. [AFP]

Israeli prosecutors said Tuesday they were considering indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, in connection with an investigation into the leak of classified intelligence information.

In a statement, the State Attorney's Office said Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman were weighing charges of "fraud and breach of trust, as well as obstruction of justice," subject to a pre-indictment hearing.

The case has added to mounting political pressure surrounding Netanyahu's office, which has faced scrutiny over the handling of classified information during the war in Gaza.

According to prosecutors, Braverman became aware in October 2024 of a covert investigation into the leak of highly classified intelligence material later published by the German newspaper Bild.

The intelligence, described as "top secret" and restricted to authorised personnel only, was allegedly obtained through classified intelligence methods before being transferred for publication.

Prosecutors said that shortly after learning of the investigation, Braverman contacted Eli Feldstein, then a media adviser to Netanyahu, and asked to meet him urgently at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The two allegedly met late at night inside Feldstein's car in the base's parking lot.

During the meeting, Braverman reportedly read out several names from a sheet of paper, including that of reservist Ari Rosenfeld, and asked Feldstein if he recognised any of them.

He also allegedly referred to the ongoing probe and asked Feldstein: "Is this connected to you? Is this connected to us? Because if it is, I can shut it down."

According to the statement, Feldstein denied any involvement and the meeting ended shortly afterwards.

The investigation later became public after Feldstein and Rosenfeld were arrested.

Prosecutors subsequently filed charges against the two men, accusing Rosenfeld of passing the classified intelligence to Feldstein and Feldstein of arranging its publication in Bild.

According to Israeli media reports, Feldstein leaked a classified Israeli military document to Bild in September 2024.

The document reportedly aimed to support Netanyahu's claim that Hamas was not interested in a ceasefire deal and that hostages captured by Palestinian militants in their October 7, 2023 assault on Israel could only be freed through military pressure instead of negotiations.

Under Israeli law, officials facing potential criminal charges are entitled to a hearing before prosecutors decide whether to file an indictment.

Braverman has been designated as Israel's next ambassador to the UK.

Feldstein is also a suspect in the so-called "Qatargate" scandal, in which he and other close associates of Netanyahu are suspected of having been recruited by Qatar to promote the Gulf monarchy's image in Israel.

Qatar hosts senior Hamas leaders and has played a mediating role between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement during the war in Gaza.

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Tzachi Braverman indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
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