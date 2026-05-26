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Trans Nzoia farmers demand urgent reform in fertiliser distribution system

By Martin Ndiema | May. 26, 2026
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Farmers in Trans Nzoia accuse brokers of diverting subsidised fertiliser as delays threaten maize production. [File Courtesy]

Farmers in Trans Nzoia County have called for the restructuring of fertiliser distribution through cooperative societies.

They argued that the current system is inefficient and prone to abuse, leaving many genuine farmers without timely access to subsidised inputs.

A farmer from Sirende, Philip Matui, who cultivates over 200 acres, criticised delays in fertiliser allocation, saying his maize had already passed the 42-day top dressing window by the time he received only 10 bags.

“By the time the fertiliser arrives, the crop is already affected. We are losing yields despite paying,” Matui said.

Matui alleged that middlemen are purchasing fertiliser from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) at subsidised rates and reselling it across the border. 

“Brokers are buying at around 2,500 shillings and selling it elsewhere for profit,” he claimed.

Farmers have urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe reports that government branded fertilizer is being diverted and sold in Uganda while local farmers face shortages.

He alleged that subsidised fertiliser is being resold in Uganda at between 4,000 and 4,500 shillings.

“We are watching fertiliser we paid for being sold across the border while we struggle,” he said.

Matui added that he recently travelled to Suam in Uganda and found the same fertiliser being sold while farmers in Kenya waited for allocations.

Fredrick Nasang’ali, a farmer from Kostoy cultivating 100 acres, called for reforms at NCPB, citing restrictions limiting farmers to only 10 bags per purchase.

“Even after paying, the system keeps rejecting additional purchases within a short time,” Nasang'ali said.

Nasang'ali warned that delays are affecting timely top dressing despite voucher deadlines approaching in June.

Simon Kibet from Endebess echoed similar concerns, saying NCPB stores have sufficient fertiliser, but distribution remains inconsistent.

“Some farmers get as few as 4 bags while others receive more than 50, despite similar vouchers,” Kibet said.

Farmers warned that without urgent reforms, the inefficiencies could undermine national food production targets.

Stakeholders further emphasised that urgent government intervention is needed to streamline distribution, eliminate diversion, and ensure farmers receive inputs on time.

They warned that continued inefficiencies could threaten food security in the country and reduce farmer confidence in subsidy programmes, calling for transparent monitoring systems and stricter enforcement at all supply points.

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Related Topics

Trans Nzoia Farmers Subsidised Fertiliser NCPB Fertiliser Distribution Maize Farming
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