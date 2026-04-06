Middle East war: latest developments

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Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the area of Ali al-Daher in southern Lebanon on April 6, 2026. [AFP]

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that US President Donald Trump's threats to strike power plants and bridges in Iran could amount to war crimes.

"The American president, as the highest official of his country, has publicly threatened to commit war crimes," Gharibabadi said in a post on X, citing Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Iran strikes on Israel kill two

Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said two people died after an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in the northern city of Haifa.

Firefighters were searching for two others missing in the rubble.

The seven-storey building partially collapsed after being hit by the "direct impact of a missile", the military told AFP.

Strikes on Tehran

Israel's army said it had completed a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran.

Iranian local media also reported several attacks on residential areas across Tehran.

Gas outages hit parts of the capital after a strike on a university, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran threatens 'devastating' retaliation

Iran's central military command warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.

"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

US President Donald Trump previously threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not strike a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.

Strikes on Gulf states

Kuwait's army said its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation's territory.

The country previously said it was responding to similar attacks overnight.

The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry said its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack, with falling debris injuring one person in Abu Dhabi.