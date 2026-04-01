'Dozens' killed in Burundi after arsenal fire: security sources

Audio By Vocalize

A general view of a plume of smoke rising above a fire that broke out at a military arsenal in Bujumbura on March 31, 2026. [AFP]

At least several dozen people were killed after multiple explosions ripped through a military arsenal in the Burundian city of Bujumbura late on Tuesday, security sources told AFP on Wednesday.

The explosions began at the main ammunition depot of the Burundi National Defence Force (FDNB) in Musaga, in the southern suburbs of Bujumbura, the country’s economic hub.

"It is impossible to establish a toll for the moment, but dozens and dozens of people have been killed, and there are hundreds or even thousands of injured," a high-ranking army officer told AFP.

He said several neighbourhoods in the city suffered "a lot of material damage", with many homes hit by shrapnel.

A senior police officer present at the site confirmed to AFP: "There are dozens of dead, but the toll may be higher."

Authorities are yet to provide any casualty figures for the explosion that sowed panic across the city of more than a million people.

The arsenal depot in Musaga is located in a densely populated area and adjoins the Higher Institute for Military Cadres (ISCAM), where aspiring army officers are trained and housed, as well as another military camp and Mpimba central prison.

According to the senior army officer, the fire is still burning, particularly in hangars and barracks.

"The explosions have decreased, but you still hear a few from time to time," he said.

The senior police officer, who joined the firefighting team, said: "The fire broke out in a part of the arsenal known as 'the shelter', where heavy weapons and their ammunition are stored, which is why we immediately heard large explosions."

"Then the shrapnel set fire to the light weapons and munitions, to a large stock of medicines, food supplies, and thousands of mattresses stored at Camp Base while awaiting distribution to other camps."