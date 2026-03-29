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God on their side: how the US, Israel and Iran are all using religion to garner support

By The Conversation | Mar. 29, 2026
US President Donald Trump receives the prayers of evangelical Christian ministers in the Oval Office on March 5, 2026. [White House]

America’s secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, sports an array of tattoos with Christian messaging, including one which reads “Deus Vult”, God wills it, and is associated with the medieval crusades. So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, while leading a Christian service at the Pentagon on March 25, Hegseth reached for biblical language to describe the war against Iran.

He called on God to “break the teeth” and kill the “wicked” enemies “who deserve no mercy” and should be “delivered to the eternal damnation prepared for them”. In other words, for Hegseth this is a holy war in which he calls on god to “grant this task force clear and righteous targets for violence”.

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US Vs Iran War US President Donald Trump PM Benjamin Netanyahu Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
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