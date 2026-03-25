×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ukraine attacks spark fire at Russian port

By AFP | Mar. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a building following a Russian drone attack in Lviv on March 24, 2026. [AFP]

Ukrainian attacks sparked a fire at a major port in northwestern Russia, with nearly 400 drones shot down overnight, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.

"A fire is being brought under control at the port of Ust-Luga," said Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia's Leningrad region, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Drozdenko did not specify which part of the port had been hit. The facility is a hub for Russian exports, including fertilisers, oil and coal.

In recent weeks Kyiv has intensified strikes against Russia, which has subjected Ukraine to daily bombardments since sending troops into the country in February 2022.

Russia's defence ministry said that air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 389 Ukrainian drones during the night and early hours of the morning, particularly in regions that border Ukraine as well as around Moscow.

On Monday, Ukraine had struck and caused a fire at the port of Primorsk, also located near the Finnish border in northwest Russia.

Further south in the border region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday "serious damage" on electricity and water facilities had been reported after a Ukrainian rocket attack.

Russia had fired nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine in 24 hours on Tuesday and unleashed one of its biggest-ever daytime attacks, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia's "absolute depravity" after the attack which killed at least three people and damaged the UNESCO heritage site in the western city of Lviv.

A third round of US-brokered talks between Moscow and Kyiv aimed at ending the four-year war has been derailed by conflict in the Middle East.

Ukraine sent a delegation to the United States last weekend in a bid to revive the negotiation process, but the effort yielded no immediate result. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia War on Ukraine Ukraine attacks Russia President Volodymyr Zelensky President Vladimir Putin
.

Latest Stories

Quadruple amputee Dayton Webber charged with murder after fatal shooting
Quadruple amputee Dayton Webber charged with murder after fatal shooting
Diaspora
By Joan Oyiela
18 mins ago
Belarus leader visits North Korea for first time
World
By AFP
35 mins ago
US reportedly sends peace plan as Iran opens to 'non-hostile' oil vessels
World
By AFP
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Man jailed in USA over Sh434 million theft sues brother over Sh30 million lawyers fees
By Kamau Muthoni 41 mins ago
Man jailed in USA over Sh434 million theft sues brother over Sh30 million lawyers fees
Koskei, Amin, Ingonga, Oduor sued by Nairobi Hospital board over illegal interference
By Kamau Muthoni 59 mins ago
Koskei, Amin, Ingonga, Oduor sued by Nairobi Hospital board over illegal interference
Why MPs want EACC given full prosecution powers
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why MPs want EACC given full prosecution powers
Wetangula's Ford-K reject plans to merge with UDA
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Wetangula's Ford-K reject plans to merge with UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved