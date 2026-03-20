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Russia strikes southern Ukraine killing woman, wounding two people

By AFP | Mar. 20, 2026
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Firefighters put out a fire in a residential building following Russian strike in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 19, 2026. [AFP]

Russian strikes in southern Ukraine killed one woman and wounded two people, including a child, the regional military administration said on Friday.

"At night, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district. They carried out two strikes, destroying private houses," Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration, posted on Telegram, adding a 30-year-old woman was killed.

A 10-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man were wounded in the attack, he said.

Ukrainian and US negotiators will meet in the United States on Saturday in a bid to revive stalled talks on Russia's invasion, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine, brokered and pushed by the United States, have been derailed by the US-Israeli war with Iran that broke out last month.

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