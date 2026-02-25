×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

India PM Narendra Modi heads to Israel to 'strengthen cooperation'

By AFP | Feb. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [AFP]

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit to deepen ties with a key trade and defence partner, stirring criticism at home.

"Our nations share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership," Modi said in a departure statement, saying he will meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and address the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

"Ties have significantly strengthened in the last few years."

New Delhi has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel across the defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity sectors while balancing diplomatic interests in the Middle East.

Talks opened in New Delhi on Monday for an India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India's government said in a statement, noting that total merchandise trade was $3.62 billion in 2024-2025.

Modi said he would hold talks with Netanyahu to "discuss ways to strengthen cooperation", as well as meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Full diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992. Ties deepened after Hindu-nationalist leader Modi took office in 2014.

Modi visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, before Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.

Both right-wing leaders have called each other a "friend".

In September 2023, grand plans were unveiled in New Delhi for an India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor -- to link railways, ports, electricity, data networks and pipelines, including through Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Those plans were stalled by Hamas's October 7 deadly attack on Israel, which responded with a devastating war in the Gaza Strip.

Senior Congress party figure Priyanka Gandhi -- sister of opposition leader Rahul -- posted on social media on Wednesday that she hoped Modi would mention the killing of "thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza" when he addresses Israel's parliament.

India, the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, is majority Hindu, but an estimated 220 million Indians are Muslim.

One of India's largest conglomerates, Adani Group, operates the Mediterranean port of Haifa, while Israeli military drone technology played a pivotal role during India's May 2025 clash with Pakistan.

At the same time, India maintains strong relations with Gulf nations and Tehran, including developing Iran's Chabahar port -- a trade gateway to Afghanistan, where New Delhi has built a relationship with Taliban authorities. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Narendra Modi India-Israel Free Trade Agreement Benjamin Netanyahu
.

Latest Stories

India's Modi heads to Israel to 'strengthen cooperation'
India's Modi heads to Israel to 'strengthen cooperation'
World
By AFP
15 mins ago
Japan PM Takaichi under pressure over gifts to MPs
World
By AFP
24 mins ago
Trump claims Iran working on missiles that could hit US
World
By AFP
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
Marathoner Kabuu secures Sh70M in matrimonial estate dispute
By Daniel Chege 1 hr ago
Marathoner Kabuu secures Sh70M in matrimonial estate dispute
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
Goons: The thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Goons: The thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved