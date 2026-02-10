Robot dogs to help Mexican police at 2026 World Cup

This handout picture released by Municipality of Guadalupe shows a robot dog designed to help Mexican police tackle crime during the World Cup. [AFP]

A pack of robot dogs will help Mexican police tackle crime during the 2026 World Cup this summer, authorities said Monday.

The four-legged robots are designed to enter dangerous areas and broadcast live video back to security forces, who can watch before taking action during the football tournament.

The global spectacle, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, is being hosted by Mexico alongside the United States and Canada.

The animaloid robots were acquired for 2.5 million pesos ($145,000) by the city council of Guadalupe, part of the Monterrey metro area, which will host one of the World Cup venues.

A video released by the local government shows one of the robots walking on four legs through an abandoned building and climbing stairs, though with some difficulty.

The robo-hound can be seen transmitting live images to a group of police officers walking stealthily behind it.

In the demonstration the canine robot encounters an armed man and orders him to drop his gun using a loudspeaker.

The purpose of the robot dogs is "to support police officers with initial intervention to protect the physical safety of officers," said Guadalupe mayor Hector Garcia.

They will be deployed "in case of any altercation," he added.

BBVA Stadium, which will be known as Estadio Monterrey during the tournament, will host four matches.