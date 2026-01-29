'Forever chemicals' could cost Europe up to 1.7 trillion euros by 2050: report

Chronic exposure to even low levels of the chemicals has been linked to liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses, low birth weights and several kinds of cancer. [iStockphoto]

The continued use of "forever chemicals" could cost Europe up to 1.7 trillion euros ($2 trillion) by 2050 because of their impact on people's health and the environment, an EU-commissioned report said Thursday.

The study assessed different courses of action, as Brussels is already looking to ban per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in everyday consumer goods -- from pizza boxes to clothing.

A total stop of production and use of PFAS -- a family of synthetic chemicals that take an extremely long time to break down -- could lower costs to 330 billion euros, it found.

"The study confirms that addressing PFAS at their source is both crucial and economically wise," European Union environment chief Jessika Roswall said. "Balancing economic interest with nature and health costs is vital."

A group of more than 10,000 human-made chemicals that repel heat, water and oil, PFAS are used in non-stick pans, stain-proof carpets, and other products -- and often end up tainting food, water and wildlife.

Chronic exposure to even low levels of the chemicals has been linked to liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses, low birth weights and several kinds of cancer.

Under a business-as-usual scenario, the societal cost of PFAS pollution will reach about 440 billion euros by 2050, most of it linked to health costs, the study said.

A ban would save 110 billion euros, as items already in use slowly reach their end of life.

Costs would instead balloon to more than one trillion euros if Europe decided to go about it by treating polluted soil and water without steps to ban the chemicals at source, it found.

Brussels has said prohibiting the use of many PFAS is a priority.

But a legislative proposal initially promised for the end of 2025 might not come before the end of 2026, pending the completion of two external assessments.

Potential exemptions for some industries are also being evaluated.

Last year, Roswall disclosed she had tested positive for "toxic" PFAS after undergoing screening to raise awareness of the health risks linked to the man-made pollutants.

PFAS use is increasingly being restricted across the world due to adverse health effects.

Last year, an Italian court sentenced executives at a chemical plant to jail terms of up to 17 years for polluting water used by hundreds of thousands of people with the chemicals.

Traces of the chemicals have been found everywhere from Tibet to Antarctica and contamination scandals have gripped Belgium and the United States among other nations.