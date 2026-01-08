Full list: The 66 global bodies US has withdrawn from

US President Donald Trump speaks during the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2026. [AFP]

President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of the US from 66 international organisations, including 31 United Nations-affiliated bodies.

The move cuts participation across climate change, human rights, conservation and counterterrorism.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday directing all US departments and agencies to end funding and participation in the organisations “as soon as possible,” arguing they fail to serve national interests and impose costs on American taxpayers.

“I have considered the Secretary of State’s report and, after deliberating with my Cabinet, have determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the organizations listed in section two of this memorandum,” said Trump.

He added that the administration would always put America and Americans first.

The 31 United Nations-affiliated bodies under Trump’s radar include

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

UN Human Settlements Programme

UN Democracy Fund

UN Energy

Department of Economic and Social Affairs

UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa

ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

Peacebuilding Commission

Peacebuilding Fund

Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

UN Alliance of Civilizations

UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries

UN Conference on Trade and Development

International Law Commission

International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

International Trade Centre

Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

UN Institute for Training and Research

UN Oceans

UN Population Fund

UN Register of Conventional Arms

UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination

UN System Staff College

UN Water

UN University

The 35 Non-UN organisations include

Commission for Environmental Cooperation

24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact

Colombo Plan Council

International Energy Forum

International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies

International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

International Lead and Zinc Study Group

International Renewable Energy Agency

International Solar Alliance

International Tropical Timber Organization

International Union for Conservation of Nature

Pan American Institute of Geography and History

Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation

Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia

Regional Cooperation Council

Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century

Science and Technology Center in Ukraine

Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme

Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

Education Cannot Wait;

European Centre of Excellence for Countering

Hybrid Threats

Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories

Freedom Online Coalition

Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund

Global Counterterrorism Forum

Global Forum on Cyber Expertise

Global Forum on Migration and Development

Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research

Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property

International Cotton Advisory Committee

International Development Law Organization

Trump said the decision reflects a focus on national interests.

“These organisations are often useless or wasteful,” he explained.

The order takes immediate effect, although the timeline for full withdrawal will depend on the governing rules of each organisation and existing legal obligations.