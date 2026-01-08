Full list: The 66 global bodies US has withdrawn from

President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of the US from 66 international organisations, including 31 United Nations-affiliated bodies.
The move cuts participation across climate change, human rights, conservation and counterterrorism.
Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday directing all US departments and agencies to end funding and participation in the organisations “as soon as possible,” arguing they fail to serve national interests and impose costs on American taxpayers.
“I have considered the Secretary of State’s report and, after deliberating with my Cabinet, have determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the organizations listed in section two of this memorandum,” said Trump.
He added that the administration would always put America and Americans first.
The 31 United Nations-affiliated bodies under Trump’s radar include
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children
UN Human Settlements Programme
UN Democracy Fund
UN Energy
Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter
Department of Economic and Social Affairs
UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa
ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific
ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia
Peacebuilding Commission
Peacebuilding Fund
Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
UN Alliance of Civilizations
UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries
UN Conference on Trade and Development
International Law Commission
International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
International Trade Centre
Office of the Special Adviser on Africa
UN Institute for Training and Research
UN Oceans
UN Population Fund
UN Register of Conventional Arms
UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination
UN System Staff College
UN Water
UN University
The 35 Non-UN organisations include
Commission for Environmental Cooperation
24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact
Colombo Plan Council
International Energy Forum
International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies
International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
International Lead and Zinc Study Group
International Renewable Energy Agency
International Solar Alliance
International Tropical Timber Organization
International Union for Conservation of Nature
Pan American Institute of Geography and History
Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation
Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia
Regional Cooperation Council
Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century
Science and Technology Center in Ukraine
Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme
Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.
Education Cannot Wait;
European Centre of Excellence for Countering
Hybrid Threats
Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories
Freedom Online Coalition
Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund
Global Counterterrorism Forum
Global Forum on Cyber Expertise
Global Forum on Migration and Development
Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research
Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property
International Cotton Advisory Committee
International Development Law Organization
Trump said the decision reflects a focus on national interests.
“These organisations are often useless or wasteful,” he explained.
The order takes immediate effect, although the timeline for full withdrawal will depend on the governing rules of each organisation and existing legal obligations.