128 journalists killed worldwide in 2025

By AFP | Jan. 1, 2026

Relatives mourn as the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmad Abu Mutayr, who was killed in an Israeli attack on Deir al-Balah despite the ceasefire, is carried from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for burial in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on October 20, 2025. [AFP]

A total of 128 journalists were killed around the world in 2025, more than half of them in the Middle East, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said Thursday.

The grim toll, up from 2024, "is not just a statistic, it's a global red alert for our colleagues," IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger told AFP.

The press group voiced particular alarm over the situation in the Palestinian territories, where it recorded 56 media professionals killed in 2025 as Israel's war with Hamas ground on in Gaza.

"We've never seen anything like this: so many deaths in such a short time, in such a small area," Bellanger said.

Journalists were also killed in Yemen, Ukraine, Sudan, Peru, India, and elsewhere.

Bellanger condemned what he called "impunity" for those behind the attacks. "Without justice, it allows the killers of journalists to thrive," he warned.

Meanwhile, the IFJ said that across the globe, 533 journalists were currently in prison -- a figure that has more than doubled over the past half-decade.

China once again topped the list as the worst jailer of reporters, with 143 behind bars, including in Hong Kong, where authorities have been criticised by Western nations for imposing national security laws quashing dissent.

The IFJ's count for the number of journalists killed is typically far higher than that of Reporters Without Borders, due to different counting methods. This year's IFJ toll also included nine accidental deaths.

Reporters Without Borders said 67 journalists were killed in the course of their work this year, while UNESCO puts the figure at 93.

.

